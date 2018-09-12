Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Buys C$98,687.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$98,687.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, September 10th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.27 per share, with a total value of C$38,037.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 6,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$79,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 6,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.53 per share, with a total value of C$75,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, with a total value of C$8,547.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 9,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$107,880.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 6,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.34 per share, with a total value of C$74,844.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 8,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,280.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.93. 18,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,425. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$15.47.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.16. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$193.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.