Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $738,000 Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,181,995,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,474,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,137,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,894,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Spotify from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Spotify from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

SPOT stock opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $135.51 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

