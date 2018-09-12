ThreeD Capital Inc (IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash Acquires 500,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash acquired 500,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Sheldon Inwentash acquired 250,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Shares of IDK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. ThreeD Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

