Thomson Reuters (TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 8,702,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,371. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,742,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,592 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,070,000 after purchasing an additional 604,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,478,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,448,000 after purchasing an additional 923,398 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,937,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 832,502 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

