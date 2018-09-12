The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

GDV opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

