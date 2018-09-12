TESARO (TSRO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TESARO to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TESARO from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESARO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.78.

Get TESARO alerts:

TSRO stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.71. TESARO has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $129.64.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 285.30% and a negative net margin of 180.29%. TESARO’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.82) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TESARO will post -11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $267,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,062.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $276,463. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TESARO in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in TESARO in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TESARO by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TESARO in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TESARO in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.