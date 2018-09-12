Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Given News Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica Brasil earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.575678828727 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.70%. equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.