TechTarget (TTGT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

TTGT has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

TTGT stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.78 million, a PE ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $125,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,774,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,908 shares of company stock valued at $19,236,728. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TechTarget by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $708,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 34.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 1,227.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

