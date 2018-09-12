TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCF. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $314,954.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas F. Jasper sold 77,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,996,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,710. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,553,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,958,000 after acquiring an additional 363,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,315,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,108,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,831,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,772 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,779,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,042,000 after acquiring an additional 232,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,172,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

