TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

News stories about TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0645288191445 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE TRP opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

