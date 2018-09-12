Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

TGB opened at $0.72 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 295,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 227,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 96,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 411,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

