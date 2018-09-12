Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,501 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $29,439,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,969.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 172,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,234.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.64. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $482,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,317,760. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

