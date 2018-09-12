Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.54

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.54 and last traded at $112.49, with a volume of 36239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

DATA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $701,542.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,766,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 172,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $17,894,235.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,327 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,424.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,063 shares of company stock worth $100,306,003 over the last three months. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DATA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $37,349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

