SunOpta (STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $649.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.41.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $319.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,238,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,822 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $4,253,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 2,976,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

