Stryker’s (SYK) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Adding Photonics to its Instrument Offerings This morning, Stryker announced the acquisition of Invuity (IVTY, Not a share in all cash, for a deal value of ~$190M. With TTM sales of $40.8M, the deal multiple comes in at ~4.7x, in line with previous SYK acquisitions. The IVTY portfolio of photonic illuminated retractors will add to Stryker’s product offering in a variety of areas such as nipple- sparing mastectomies, anterior hip procedures, as well as general surgery and other areas. We believe the IVTY products will compliment Stryker’s existing visualization and illumination product portfolio modestly. That said, while IVTY offered a novel technology, the company was challenged to independently gain broader adoption as a stand-alone technology beyond a specific subset of procedures where proper illumination was not achieved with overhead exterior surgical field lighting.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,145,795,000 after buying an additional 646,505 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $931,542,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after buying an additional 1,032,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,262,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,094,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

