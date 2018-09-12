Stryker (SYK) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

“SYK is acquiring Invuity (IVTY) for $7.40 per share (a 29% premium) or ~$190M of cash which is 3.4x consensus 2019E sales (vs. 6.4x EV/2019E sales for its medical supplies peers). IVTY makes disposable lighted instruments which increase visibility during minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures. We believe IVTY fits well with SYK’s Instruments business and note that IVTY’s products are applicable to a large number of surgical procedures. While the deal may be slightly dilutive in 2019, we believe that SYK can absorb this and still deliver on its 9%+ EPS growth target. And the deal should start to become increasingly accretive in 2020 and beyond.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst commented.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.25.

Stryker stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. Stryker has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.