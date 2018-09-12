Strs Ohio Takes $330,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $682.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

