Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 15,634 Extended Stay America (STAY)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Nicholson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $211,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ames Flynn sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $29,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

