Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,988 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Solar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 96.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $199,369.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $165,646.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $774,803 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on First Solar to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

First Solar stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

