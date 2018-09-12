Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

