Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.