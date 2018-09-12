Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 124,150 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $3,733,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $5,162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 819,308 shares of company stock worth $24,813,169 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,932,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 687,331 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 2,976,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,606. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

