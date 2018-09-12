Steven H. Nelson Sells 26,033 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UNH opened at $261.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $271.16. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,555,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

