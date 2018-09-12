Steps Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (STEPS)

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Steps has a total market cap of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the dollar. One Steps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps Profile

STEPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Buying and Selling Steps

Steps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

