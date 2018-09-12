Stephens Reiterates “$57.00” Price Target for International Paper (IP)

Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that International Paper will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

In other news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,930 shares of company stock worth $3,545,990 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27,958.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,329 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,831,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,025,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 745,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 362,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,585,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,888,000 after purchasing an additional 321,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.