Stephens Inc. AR Takes $266,000 Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 110.4% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 623,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 271.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of AFT opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

