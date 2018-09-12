Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,999 Shares of Acxiom Co. (ACXM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Acxiom were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acxiom by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,023,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Acxiom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,176,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,940,000 after buying an additional 254,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acxiom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,988,000 after buying an additional 118,319 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,218,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 15.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,773,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,364,000 after purchasing an additional 243,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ACXM stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Acxiom Co. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Acxiom Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $3,136,947.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

