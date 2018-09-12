St. Joe (JOE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.
St. Joe stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.79. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,525,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
