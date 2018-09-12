St. Joe (JOE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.79. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. St. Joe had a net margin of 56.86% and a return on equity of 1.66%. research analysts expect that St. Joe will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,525,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.