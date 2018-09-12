SPX Flow (FLOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 205.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the first quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 42.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

