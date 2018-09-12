Splunk Inc (SPLK) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,040 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

