Splunk Inc (SPLK) CFO David F. Conte Sells 15,519 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.94. 1,597,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,182. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 5.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,005,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $197,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $141,945,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,074,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.43.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

