Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spirit Airlines have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been benefitting from impressive cost performance driven by operational effciiency. Unit costs (excluding fuel and special items) decreased 8.2% in the first half of the year. Robust passenger revenues due to the strong demand for air travel is also encouraging. Impressive passnger revenues are expected to boost the top line going forward. The company's total unit revenue view for the third quarter is also encouraging. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) is expected to increase in the range of 2-3% despite adversities. The positive sentiment is evident from the Zacks Consenus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised 16.2% upward in the last 60 days. However, high fuel costs are limiting bottom line growth. Fuel costs are expected to be $2.33 per gallon, in the third quarter, much higher than $1.75 reported in the year ago quarter.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.15.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.83 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

