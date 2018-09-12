SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,903,000 after acquiring an additional 227,920 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,605,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 312,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $370.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $317.05 and a 52 week high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

