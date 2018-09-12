SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) Holdings Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.