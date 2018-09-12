SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

