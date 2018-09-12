SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $289.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $248.08 and a fifty-two week high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

