SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Position Lifted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 108,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

