Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SBA Communications (SBAC) Share Price

News coverage about SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SBA Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.4641236038804 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SBAC opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $140.62 and a 12-month high of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.55.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $6,166,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $41,431,424.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,945 shares of company stock worth $40,678,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

