Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Share Price

Press coverage about IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEXX Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7031523797421 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $242.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $256.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $2,083,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.33, for a total transaction of $1,731,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,219. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

