Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Blackstone Group (BX) Share Price

Press coverage about Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.4365409799491 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $24,596,895.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at $33,885,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

