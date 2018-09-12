Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PulteGroup (PHM) Share Price

Media stories about PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PulteGroup earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.6077504898122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

PHM stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.