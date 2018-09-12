Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chemours (CC) Share Price

News coverage about Chemours (NYSE:CC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1250064417098 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.74. Chemours has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

