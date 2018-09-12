Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kroger (KR) Share Price

News headlines about Kroger (NYSE:KR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kroger earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3270574007187 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kroger stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Kroger has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Kroger’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

