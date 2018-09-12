Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) versus Vision Sciences (CGNT) Financial Survey

Vision Sciences (NASDAQ: SLNO) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vision Sciences and Soleno Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Sciences $56.32 million 4.16 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -385.00 Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 29.09 -$15.66 million ($1.35) -1.46

Vision Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Vision Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vision Sciences and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vision Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 272.25%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Vision Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Sciences and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Sciences -1.57% -1.39% -1.21% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -78.97% -51.79%

Risk & Volatility

Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Vision Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Sciences Company Profile

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

