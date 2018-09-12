Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2,518.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.92 million. research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.