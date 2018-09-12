Smead Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 4.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $95,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.