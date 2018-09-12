Signaturefd LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $144.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.93.

TRV opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

