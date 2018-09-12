Signaturefd LLC Buys 839 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

