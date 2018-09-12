Shawn Vadala Sells 300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTD opened at $592.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.24 and a fifty-two week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $625.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

