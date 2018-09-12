SharpSpring Inc (SHSP) Major Shareholder Purchases $306,513.80 in Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp acquired 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $306,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp acquired 68,119 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $914,156.98.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp acquired 22,500 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $303,750.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp acquired 85,900 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,364.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp acquired 40,859 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $469,878.50.

SHSP opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharpSpring Inc has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SharpSpring to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 88.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 42.4% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 534,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

