SG Americas Securities LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 102.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 227,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 114,835 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 39.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $229,573.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $395,140.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,298 shares in the company, valued at $316,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,116 shares of company stock worth $834,369 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

